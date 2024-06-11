Tuesday, June 11, 2024
Journal-Square-Urby
Journal Square Urby is located at the corner of Pavonia and Summit avenues in Jersey City, across from the Journal Square PATH Station.
Urby Begins Leasing 317-Unit Apartment Building in Jersey City

by Taylor Williams

JERSEY CITY, N.J. — Urby, a joint venture between Ironstate Development and Brookfield Properties, has begun leasing a 317-unit apartment building in Jersey City. Rising 265 feet and 25 stories, Journal Square Urby offers studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans. Amenities include a pool, fitness center with a yoga studio, rooftop garden, outdoor grilling and dining areas, a lobby café and a dog park. Dutch architecture firm Concrete and New York City-based HLW designed the project. Rents start at approximately $3,300 per month for a studio apartment.

