Urby Begins Leasing 381-Unit Apartment Community in Harrison, New Jersey

Harrison Urby in Northern New Jersey totals 381 units.

HARRISON, N.J. — Urby, a joint venture between Ironstate Development and Brookfield Properties, has begun leasing its namesake multifamily property in the Northern New Jersey community of Harrison. The community consists of 381 units with studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans. Amenities include a pool, community garden, grilling areas, fitness center with a basketball court, rentable chef’s kitchen, dog run and an onsite café. Dutch architectural firm Concrete designed the community. Rents start at $1,935 per month for a studio apartment.