REBusinessOnline

Urby Begins Leasing 381-Unit Apartment Community in Harrison, New Jersey

Posted on by in Development, Multifamily, New Jersey, Northeast

Harrison-Urby-New-Jersey

Harrison Urby in Northern New Jersey totals 381 units.

HARRISON, N.J. — Urby, a joint venture between Ironstate Development and Brookfield Properties, has begun leasing its namesake multifamily property in the Northern New Jersey community of Harrison. The community consists of 381 units with studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans. Amenities include a pool, community garden, grilling areas, fitness center with a basketball court, rentable chef’s kitchen, dog run and an onsite café. Dutch architectural firm Concrete designed the community. Rents start at $1,935 per month for a studio apartment.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Dec
2
InterFace Seniors Housing Northeast 2021
Dec
2
InterFace Multifamily Southeast 2021
Dec
15
LeaseCon/TurnCon 2021: Helping Student Housing Operators Navigate the Challenges of Leasing and Turn
Jan
20
THE Inland Empire Commercial Real Estate Conference 2022


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  