Urby Breaks Ground on 345-Unit Multifamily Project in Hoboken

HOBOKEN, N.J. — Urby, a joint venture between Ironstate Development and Brookfield Properties, has broken ground on a 345-unit multifamily project in Hoboken. Urby Hoboken will rise 16 stories and house studio, one- and two-bedroom units, with private terraces available in select residences. The centerpiece of the amenity package will be a fourth-floor courtyard that will feature a cold plunge pool, sunbeds, grilling stations and a fire pit pavilion. The pet-friendly building will also include a rooftop dog run. Lastly, Urby Hoboken will include more than 17,000 square feet of retail space. Completion is slated for summer 2027.