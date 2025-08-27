Wednesday, August 27, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
Urby-Hoboken
Located at 256 Observer Highway, Hoboken Urby will offer future residents walkable urban living surrounded by local shops, restaurants, cafes, parks, and the vibrant waterfront. The site is also near the Hoboken Terminal.
DevelopmentMultifamilyNew JerseyNortheast

Urby Breaks Ground on 345-Unit Multifamily Project in Hoboken

by Taylor Williams

HOBOKEN, N.J. — Urby, a joint venture between Ironstate Development and Brookfield Properties, has broken ground on a 345-unit multifamily project in Hoboken. Urby Hoboken will rise 16 stories and house studio, one- and two-bedroom units, with private terraces available in select residences. The centerpiece of the amenity package will be a fourth-floor courtyard that will feature a cold plunge pool, sunbeds, grilling stations and a fire pit pavilion. The pet-friendly building will also include a rooftop dog run. Lastly, Urby Hoboken will include more than 17,000 square feet of retail space. Completion is slated for summer 2027.

You may also like

HL Communities Underway on 104-Unit Multifamily Project in...

Marcus & Millichap Brokers $27.1M Sale of Wawa-Leased...

NEPCG Negotiates $25.4M Sale of Multifamily Property in...

Plaxsun Properties Completes 51,750 SF Medical Office Building...

County Center Sells Cypress Point Apartment Community in...

RangeWater, TMGRI Buy Land in Arvada, Colorado for...

Kidder Mathews Arranges Sale of 57,000 SF Apartment,...

Stav Equities to Develop 16-Unit Apartment Building in...

Gantry Arranges $32.4M Loan for Refinancing of Apartment...