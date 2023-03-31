Urby Delivers Final Phase of 641-Unit Apartment Community in Stamford, Connecticut

STAMFORD, CONN. — Urby, a joint venture between Ironstate Development and Brookfield Properties, has delivered the final phase of Stamford Urby, a 641-unit apartment community located in southern coastal Connecticut. Designed by Concrete Amsterdam, the latest phase of the project added 176 units to the 11-building development. Residences are available in studio, one- and two-bedroom formats, with rents starting at approximately $2,075 per month for a studio. Amenities include a pool, outdoor grilling and dining areas, a fitness center, dog park, central courtyard and a coworking lounge.