Stamford-Urby
Development of Stamford Urby originally launched in 2019 with 465 units apartments.
Urby Delivers Final Phase of 641-Unit Apartment Community in Stamford, Connecticut

by Taylor Williams

STAMFORD, CONN. — Urby, a joint venture between Ironstate Development and Brookfield Properties, has delivered the final phase of Stamford Urby, a 641-unit apartment community located in southern coastal Connecticut. Designed by Concrete Amsterdam, the latest phase of the project added 176 units to the 11-building development. Residences are available in studio, one- and two-bedroom formats, with rents starting at approximately $2,075 per month for a studio. Amenities include a pool, outdoor grilling and dining areas, a fitness center, dog park, central courtyard and a coworking lounge.

