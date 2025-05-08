Thursday, May 8, 2025
URS Capital Acquires Palms at Edgewater Apartments in Summerville, South Carolina for $58.5M

by John Nelson

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. — URS Capital Partners has acquired The Palms at Edgewater, a 288-unit apartment community in the Charleston suburb of Summerville, for $58.5 million. The seller was not disclosed. The Huntington, N.Y.-based buyer financed the acquisition with a five-year, fixed-rate agency loan.

Built in 2023, Palms at Edgewater features a mix of one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments ranging in size from 778 to 1,200 square feet, according to Apartments.com. Amenities include a pool, fitness center, playground, game room, business center, car wash area and a pickleball court.

