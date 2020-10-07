REBusinessOnline

URS Capital, Catalyst Capital to Develop $45M Mixed-Use Project Near Charlotte

Posted on by in Development, Mixed-Use, South Carolina, Southeast

The Exchange at Rock Hill will include 229 multifamily units, coworking space and 26,000 square feet of retail and commercial space. (Rendering courtesy of BB+M Architecture)

ROCK HILL, S.C. — A joint venture between URS Capital Partners and Catalyst Capital Partners will develop The Exchange at Rock Hill, a planned $45 million mixed-use project in Rock Hill. The property will include 229 multifamily units, coworking office space and 26,000 square feet of retail and commercial space. The joint venture recently closed on the land sales, which included the assemblage of three parcels that were acquired from the City of Rock Hill and private investors. The Exchange at Rock Hill will be situated at the intersection of Dave Lyle Boulevard and E. White Street, adjacent to downtown Rock Hill and 27 miles south of downtown Charlotte. Amenities for the multifamily residents will include a pool, outdoor lounge area, roof deck and a fitness center.

Concorde Construction is the general contractor for the apartment component, while Wharton Smith Inc. is the general contractor for the commercial spaces. BB+M Architecture and 505 Design are the project architects, and Land Design is the civil engineer for the site. Pinnacle Bank provided the joint venture with acquisition and construction financing. The co-developers will hold a groundbreaking ceremony Wednesday, Oct. 13.

