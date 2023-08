LOS ANGELES — Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield (URW) has received $925 million in new financing for Westfield Century City, a 1.4 million-square-foot mall in Los Angeles.

URW fully owns the mall, which was 95 percent occupied at the time of financing. The financing is in the form of a two-year, floating-rate commercial mortgage-backed security (CMBS).