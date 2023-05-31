Wednesday, May 31, 2023
AcquisitionsFloridaRetailSoutheast

URW Sells Westfield Brandon Shopping Center in Metro Tampa for $220M

by Hayden Spiess

BRANDON, FLA. — Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield (URW) has sold Westfield Brandon, a shopping center in Brandon, roughly 13 miles east of Tampa, for $220 million.

The property, which totals 1.2 million square feet, was approximately 85 percent leased at the time of sale. Dick’s Sporting Goods and a space formerly occupied by Sears anchor the property.

The sale also included a three-acre parcel approved for 180,000 square feet of commercial space as well as a seven-acre development parcel.

North American Development Group purchased the center in joint venture with an institutional partner. Dennis Carson, Casey Rosen, Sriram Rajan, George Good and Pete Meyer of CBRE represented URW in the transaction. 

