URW Unveils Renovation Plan, New Tenants at 1.4 MSF Westfield Annapolis Mall

URW will convert Westfield Annapolis' 110,000-square-foot former Lord & Taylor department store into a new shopping district composed of boutiques, home design stores and experience-driven offerings.

ANNAPOLIS, MD. — Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield (URW), the owner of Westfield Annapolis mall, has unveiled plans to renovate and improve the mall, while adding new tenants. URW will convert the mall’s 110,000-square-foot former Lord & Taylor department store into a new shopping district composed of boutiques, home design stores and experience-driven offerings. The new section of the mall is slated to open to the public in 2021. URW’s mall-wide renovation program will include a new pedestrian gallery connecting the property’s Macy’s store and its Pottery Barn and Nordstrom wings. The gallery is expected to open by this September. The renovation will also create a new 40-foot architectural exterior entrance. The renovations to Westfield Annapolis come alongside new tenants arriving, including Rodizio Grill and Retro Fitness. In February of this year, Anne Arundel County’s Discoveries: The Library at the Mall, a dedicated learning space for teens and young children, is expected to open a permanent, expanded location at the mall. Shops and restaurants at Westfield Annapolis will remain open throughout the renovation process.

