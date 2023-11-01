US Bancorp Renews 447,000 SF Office Headquarters Lease at 800 Nicollet Mall in Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS — U.S. Bancorp has renewed its 447,000-square-foot lease for its office headquarters at 800 Nicollet Mall in Minneapolis. Brent Erickson and Callie Ronkowski of Newmark represented the owner, Piedmont Office Realty Trust Inc., while JLL represented the tenant. U.S. Bancorp is the parent company of US Bank, the fifth-largest commercial bank in the country, according to Newmark. US Bank has occupied the property, which is also named U.S. Bancorp Center, since 2000. Piedmont acquired the building in 2003. Amenities include a 12,500-square-foot amenity space on the top floor with a fitness center and conference rooms. The property will soon welcome 801 Fish, a fine dining seafood restaurant, and undergo a two-story lobby renovation to include additional tenant collaboration lounges and an onsite coffee lounge.