US Capital Development Breaks Ground on 599,468 SF Spec Industrial Project in Glendale, Arizona

The first phase of Falcon Park 303 in Glendale, Ariz., will feature 599,468 square feet of speculative industrial space.

GLENDALE, ARIZ. — St. Louis, Mo.-based US Capital Development has broken ground on its first development in Arizona. The first phase of Falcon Park 303 will comprise a 599,468-square-foot speculative industrial building on 36.7 acres along Camelback Road at 152nd Avenue in Glendale.

The building will feature 40-foot clear heights, 92 dock-height loading doors and four drive-in loading doors. The building, which is divisible by half, is slated for completion by August 2022.

The project team includes Willmeng Construction, Gray Design Group and Hilgart Wilson. Andy Markham, Mike Haenel and Phil Haenel of Cushman & Wakefield are handling leasing for the development.