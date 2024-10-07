Monday, October 7, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
Chandler-Airpark-202-Chandler-AZ
Located at 1640-1700 Northtrop Blvd. in Chandler, Ariz., Chandler Airpark 202 offers 402,487 square feet of Class A industrial space spread across four buildings.
AcquisitionsArizonaIndustrialWestern

US Capital Development Sells 402,487 SF Chandler Airpark 202 Industrial Project in Chandler, Arizona

by Amy Works

CHANDLER, ARIZ. — US Capital Development, along with an undisclosed joint venture partner, has completed the sale of Chandler Airpark 202, a Class A industrial project in Chandler, to an undisclosed leading global private equity firm. Terms of the transaction were not released.

Located at 1640-1700 Northrop Blvd., Chandler Airpark 202 features 402,487 square feet spread across four buildings that were all delivered in 2023. Three of the buildings are 100 percent leased to two tenants, bringing the total project occupancy to 57.3 percent. Current tenants include MEI Rigging and Crafting, occupying buildings A and B, and Wedgewood Pharmacy, occupying building C.

Will Strong, Michael Matchett and Molly Hunt of Cushman & Wakefield’s National Industrial Advisory Group – Mountain West represented the seller in the deal. Cushman & Wakefield’s Andy Markham, Mike Haenel and Phil Haenel negotiated the existing leases prior to sale. The team has been retained by the buyer to handle leasing efforts for the property, which has a 172,000-square-foot building available.

You may also like

Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of 350-Unit Self-Storage...

Cushman & Wakefield Negotiates 113,382 SF Headquarters Lease...

Hernandez Development, XSITE Real Estate to Build 882-Unit...

Parceljet Signs 239,190 SF Industrial Lease in Montgomery,...

Drawbridge Realty Acquires 225,773 SF Headquarters Office Building...

Contegra Construction Completes 76,000 SF Headquarters Expansion for...

Marcus & Millichap Brokers $3.6M Sale of Multifamily...

Site Centers Sells Whole Foods Market-Occupied Retail Building...

DXD Capital Starts Construction of 706-Unit Self-Storage Facility...