US Carriers Buys 16 Acres Along Mississippi River in North St. Louis

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Midwest, Missouri

ST. LOUIS — US Carriers has purchased 16 acres along the Mississippi River in north St. Louis City for an undisclosed price. The land is located at 9320 and 9350 Riverview Drive within an opportunity zone. Steve Stradal, Brian Kelley and George Convy of Avison Young represented the seller, the estate of the late artist and sculptor Bob Cassily. The land was intended to be a part of Cassily’s public art exhibit, Cementland. Avison Young is currently marketing for sale the other 40 acres of Cementland at 9403 Riverview Drive.

