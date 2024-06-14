Friday, June 14, 2024
US Department of Energy Provides $213.6M Loan Guarantee for Solugen’s Manufacturing Facility in Minnesota

by Kristin Harlow

MARSHALL, MINN. — The U.S. Department of Energy Loan Programs Office has provided a $213.6 million loan guarantee to support the construction of Solugen’s Bioforge Marshall facility in Southwest Minnesota. The 500,000-square-foot facility will produce bio-based chemical products for use in wastewater treatment, industrial wastewater, construction, agriculture and the energy sector. The project is designed to reduce annual carbon emissions by up to 18 million kilograms compared with incumbent production methods. Construction began in April, and production at the facility is scheduled to begin in fall 2025. The development will create up to 100 jobs during construction and 56 full-time manufacturing jobs once fully operational.

