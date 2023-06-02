US Economy Added 339,000 Jobs in May, Exceeding Estimates

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Nonfarm employment in the United States increased by 339,000 in May, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS), with broad-based gains led by the professional and business services sector. Economists surveyed by Dow Jones in advance of Friday’s report had expected job gains of 190,000 in May.

The professional and business services sector added 64,000 jobs in May, followed by government (+56,000), healthcare (+52,000), leisure and hospitality (+48,000), construction (+25,000), transportation and warehousing (+24,000), and social assistance (+22,000). The total number of private-sector jobs added for the month was 283,000.

The unemployment rate increased from 3.4 percent in April to 3.7 percent in May, and the number of unemployed persons rose by 440,000 to 6.1 million. The unemployment rate has ranged from 3.4 percent to 3.7 percent since March 2022.

In May, average hourly earnings for all employees on private nonfarm payrolls rose by 11 cents, or 0.3 percent, to $33.44. Over the past 12 months, average hourly earnings have increased by 4.3 percent.

The BLS also made upward revisions to total nonfarm payroll employment for the months of March and April. As a result, the employment gains for those two months combined were 93,000 higher than previously reported.