US Economy Added 517,000 Jobs in January, Nearly Tripling Expectations From Economists

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Total U.S. nonfarm payroll employment increased by 517,000 in January, while the unemployment rate fell to 3.4 percent, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS). The monthly figure nearly triples the estimate from Dow Jones economists of 187,000 jobs, according to CNBC. Additionally, the outlet reports that the January unemployment rate is the lowest jobless level for the U.S. economy since May 1969.

Just like the December report, the leisure and hospitality sector was the leading job creator in January with 128,000 new jobs. This surpasses the monthly average for the sector in 2022 of 89,000 jobs. Despite the recent gains, the leisure and hospitality industry still falls below its pre-pandemic employment level by 2.9 percent, or 495,000 jobs, according to the BLS.

Government added 74,000 jobs in January, led by state government education with 35,000 new jobs. The BLS attributes the increase to the return of University of California workers after their strike ended in December. Other notable gains were seen in professional and business services (+82,000 jobs), healthcare (+58,000), retail trade (+30,000), construction (+25,000) and transportation and warehousing (+23,000).

The BLS also revised its November and December jobs report summaries to the tune of 71,000 more jobs across both months. November was revised up by 34,000, from 256,000 to 290,000, and the change for December was revised up by 37,000, from 223,000 to 260,000.