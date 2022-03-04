US Economy Added 678,000 Jobs in February, Wages Changed Little

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Total nonfarm payroll employment rose by 678,000 in February, while the unemployment rate decreased from 4 percent in January to 3.8 percent last month, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS). Still, the total nonfarm employment is down by 2.1 million, or 1.4 percent, from its pre-pandemic level in February 2020.

The BLS reports that average hourly earnings for all employees on private nonfarm payrolls rose by 1 cent in February over the prior month, or 0.03 percent. The year-over-year wage increase was 5.13 percent.

The biggest job growth was led by gains in leisure and hospitality (+124,000). However, since February 2020, employment in the sector is still down by 1.5 million, or 9 percent. Other notable gains were in professional and business services (+95,000), healthcare (+64,000) and construction (+60,000). Additionally, jobs in transportation and warehousing rose by 48,000 last month and is 584,000 higher than two years ago. Employment changed very little in information and government jobs.