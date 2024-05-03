US Economy Adds 175,000 Jobs in April, Falling Below Estimates

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Total nonfarm employment in the United States increased by 175,000 jobs in April, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS). This marks a departure from the predictions of Dow Jones economists who anticipated a more robust increase of 240,000, according to CNBC.

The unemployment rate increased to 3.9 percent, defying expectations that it would remain at 3.8 percent. This brings the rate to its highest since January 2022.

The April number falls far below the employment figures of March — which were revised up by 12,000, reaching a new total of 315,000 jobs — as well as the average monthly gain of 242,000 over the prior 12 months. Total nonfarm employment figures for February were revised down by 34,000, leaving the figure at 236,000.

Healthcare saw the most significant increase, adding 56,000 jobs. Transportation and warehousing and retail trade were the only other sectors with notable changes. Transportation and warehousing added 22,000 jobs, and the retail trade increased employment by a similar 20,000. Government and construction employment changed little in April, adding 8,000 and 9,000 jobs, respectively.

Other major industries, including mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction; manufacturing; wholesale trade; information; financial activities; professional and business services; leisure and hospitality; and other services experienced little change to employment.