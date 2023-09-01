US Economy Adds 187,000 Jobs in August, Beating Expectations But Falling Below Average Growth

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Total nonfarm employment in the United States increased by 187,000 in August, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS). These findings reflect greater growth than anticipated, with economists previously predicting an increase of 170,000, according to CNBC. Despite this, 187,000 remains below the average monthly gain of 271,000 over the prior 12 months.

The healthcare, leisure and hospitality and social assistance sectors added 71,000, 40,000 and 26,000 positions, respectively. Construction employment increased by 22,000, and employment in the professional and business services saw a modest increase of 19,000. Transportation and warehousing lost 34,000 jobs in August, and employment in other sectors saw little change.

The unemployment rate for August is 3.8 percent, marking a 30-basis-point increase from July and the highest unemployment level since February. Additionally, the BLS significantly revised down the nonfarm employment numbers for June and July. With revisions, combined employment in the two months was 110,000 lower than previously reported.

According to CNBC, the August report largely aligns with Federal Reserve’s expectations, and the central bank is expected to refrain from increasing interest rates at its September meeting. However, the Fed is expected to make a final increase for the year in October.