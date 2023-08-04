US Economy Adds 187,000 Jobs in July, Marking Little Change from June

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Total nonfarm employment in the United States rose by 187,000 jobs in July, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS). This marks slower growth than predicted by economists, reports CNBC, with the Dow Jones estimating an increase of 200,000. July’s job growth shows little change from June, which the BLS revised down by 24,000 to 185,000.

Healthcare added 63,000 jobs in July and social assistance added 24,000 jobs. Employment in financial activities increased by 19,000. Construction employment also increased by 19,000 jobs, and leisure and hospitality fields showed little change, with an increase of 17,000.

The unemployment rate remained steady, with a slight decrease to 3.5 percent from the 3.6 percent rate in June.