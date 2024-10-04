US Economy Adds 254,000 Jobs in September, Surpassing Expectations

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The U.S. economy has added 254,000 nonfarm payroll jobs in September, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. CNBC reports that the total was over 100,000 more than what Dow Jones economists predicted for the month.

The BLS also revised the previous two months by a total of 72,000, changing July’s total from 89,000 to 144,000 and August from 142,000 to 159,000. Additionally, the U.S. unemployment rate was minimally changed from 4.2 percent in August to 4.1 percent in September.

Employment in food services and drinking places rose by 69,000 in September, which is substantially higher than the sector’s average monthly gain of 14,000 over the prior 12 months. Other employment sectors that saw gains include healthcare (45,000), government (31,000), social assistance (27,000) and construction (25,000). The BLS reported minimal changes in other employment sectors including professional and business services and manufacturing.