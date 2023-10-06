US Economy Adds 336,000 Jobs in September, Marking Strongest Gain Since January

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Total nonfarm payroll employment in the United States rose by 336,000 jobs in September, reports the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS). According to The Wall Street Journal, this growth beats the expectations of economists and could signal another interest rate increase by the Federal Reserve before the end of the year.

Sectors that experienced notable growth include leisure and hospitality, government, healthcare, professional, scientific, technical services and social assistance. Leisure and hospitality and government employment added 96,000 and 73,000 jobs, respectively, which is above the average monthly gain for both sectors. Employment in the transportation and warehousing and information sectors changed little.

The unemployment rate also remained unchanged at 3.8 percent.

The BLS additionally revised the employment numbers for July and August. July’s employment gain was revised to 236,000, up from 156,000 initially. The August figure was revised to 227,000, up from 187,000 initially. Together, the revisions total an increase of 119,000 jobs.