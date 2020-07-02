US Economy Adds Record 4.8M Jobs in June, Unemployment Rate Falls to 11.1 Percent

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The U.S. economy added 4.8 million jobs in June, the highest single-month addition on record, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS). The nonfarm payroll employment report soundly beat expectations. Economists surveyed by The Wall Street Journal had expected 3 million jobs to be added in June. The unemployment rate fell 220 basis points to 11.1 percent.

The recovery could hit another snag in coming months, however, as coronavirus cases surge again, according the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Several state governors have ordered restaurants and bars to shut down for a second time since March.

The leisure and hospitality sector is continuing its recovery, having added 2.1 million jobs in June and 1.2 million in May. The sector lost a combined 8.2 million jobs in March and April.

The retail trade industry is another sector that was hit hard by the COVID-19 shutdown, having lost 2.4 million jobs in March and April. The sector added 740,000 jobs in June and 372,000 in May, accounting for nearly half of the lost jobs.

Employment totals also rose in education and health services (568,000), manufacturing (356,000) and construction (158,000). Additionally, the Association of General Contractors of America released a survey finding that construction jobs rose in 329 of 358 metros nationwide.

Hourly wages in June fell 35 cents to $29.37. The average work week also decreased 0.2 hours to 34.5 hours. Revised employment figures for the prior two months show the job losses were 20.8 million in April, slightly steeper than the 20.7 million first reported. The jobs figure for May was revised upward by 190,000 jobs for a total gain of 2.7 million jobs.

— Alex Tostado