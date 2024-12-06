US Economy Posts Strong Rebound in November by Adding 227,000 Jobs

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The U.S. economy added 227,000 jobs in November, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS). The figure is a strong rebound from October when the economy added 36,000 jobs, which is an upward revision by the BLS from its previous report of 12,000 jobs for the month. CNBC and other media outlets cite impacts from Hurricane Milton and the Boeing strike as reasons why the October total fell so far short of expectations. In addition to the October revision, the BLS revised September’s job total upward to 255,000, which brings net employment for the two months 56,000 jobs higher than previously reported.

The November total also surpassed Dow Jones economists’ expectations of 214,000 jobs for the month, according to CNBC. The most actively expanding employment sectors in November included healthcare, which added 54,000 jobs, and leisure and hospitality, which added 53,000 jobs. The healthcare total is in line with the sector’s 59,000 average over the prior 12 months, but the leisure and hospitality figure more than doubled its 12-month average of 21,000 jobs, according to the BLS.

Other sectors that added jobs in November include government (+33,000), transportation equipment manufacturing (+32,000) and social assistance (+19,000). Retail trade meanwhile lost 28,000 jobs last month, led by general merchandise retailers losing 15,000 jobs. The other major employment sectors, including transportation and warehousing, information and professional and business services, saw little or no change over the prior month.