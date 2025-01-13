Monday, January 13, 2025
US Economy Surpasses Expectations With 256,000 Jobs Added in December

by John Nelson

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The U.S. economy added 256,000 nonfarm payroll jobs in December, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS). This figure exceeds the 155,000 jobs that Dow Jones economists forecasted for the month, according to CNBC. The total caps a year in which U.S. employment grew every month, with a monthly average of 186,000, according to the BLS.

The December total surpasses the 212,000 jobs added in November, which the BLS revised down from 227,000. The BLS also revised the October jobs total up from 36,000 to now 43,000. Additionally, the U.S. unemployment rate dipped slightly to 4.1 percent. According to the BLS, the unemployment rate has either been 4.1 percent or 4.2 percent for the past seven months.

December’s job creation was concentrated in healthcare (+46,000), leisure and hospitality (+43,000) and government (+33,000). Retail trade added 43,000 new jobs in December, a month after the sector saw net job loss. Employment changed little in other major industries, including construction, manufacturing, wholesale trade, professional and business services and transportation and warehousing.

