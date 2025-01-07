Tuesday, January 7, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
Constellation-Post-Oak-Houston
Constellation Post Oak in Houston is 82 percent leased following the deal with US ELogistics Service Corp.
IndustrialLeasing ActivityTexas

US ELogistics Service Corp. Signs 302,825 SF Industrial Lease in Uptown Houston

by Taylor Williams

HOUSTON — US ELogistics Service Corp., a New Jersey-based freight company, has signed a 302,825-square-foot industrial lease in Houston. The space is located within Constellation Post Oak, a two-building, 424,011-square-foot development in the Uptown area that features 32- to 36-foot clear heights. Zack Taylor and Barkley Peschel of Colliers represented the landlord, a partnership between Constellation Real Estate Partners and affiliate of Crow Holdings Capital, in the lease negotiations. Robert McGee of Lee & Associates represented the tenant.

You may also like

Cottonwood Group Provides $284M in Financing for East...

CARFAX Signs 87,000 SF Office Lease at Metro...

Cohen Investment Group Obtains $51.5M Refinancing for Industrial...

JLL Arranges Acquisition Loan for Industrial Outdoor Storage...

CP Group Executes 35,000 SF of New Leasing...

Partnership Sells 536,122 SF Tempe Commerce Park in...

TMG Negotiates Sale of 64-Unit Hospitality Property in...

Avison Young Brokers $17.3M Sale of Industrial Building...

Pinnacle Arranges Sale of 24,178 SF Industrial Property...