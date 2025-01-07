US ELogistics Service Corp. Signs 302,825 SF Industrial Lease in Uptown Houston

HOUSTON — US ELogistics Service Corp., a New Jersey-based freight company, has signed a 302,825-square-foot industrial lease in Houston. The space is located within Constellation Post Oak, a two-building, 424,011-square-foot development in the Uptown area that features 32- to 36-foot clear heights. Zack Taylor and Barkley Peschel of Colliers represented the landlord, a partnership between Constellation Real Estate Partners and affiliate of Crow Holdings Capital, in the lease negotiations. Robert McGee of Lee & Associates represented the tenant.