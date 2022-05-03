US Foam Corp. Sells 43,904 SF Industrial Facility in Lewisville, Texas

LEWISVILLE, TEXAS — U.S. Foam Corp., a provider of foam rubber products, has sold a 43,904-square-foot industrial building located at 720 E. State Highway 121 in Lewisville, a northern suburb of Dallas. The property was built in 1960 and expanded in 1972. Nathan Denton and Jeremy Mojica of Lee & Associates represented U.S. Foam Corp., which has occupied the property since 1991, in the transaction. Rich Young Jr. with Rich Young Co. represented the undisclosed buyer.