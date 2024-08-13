US Foods Leases Space at 10-Acre Industrial Outdoor Storage Facility in East San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO — U.S. Foods has signed a lease to occupy space at Riggy’s Foster Ridge, a 10-acre industrial outdoor storage (IOS) facility in San Antonio. The newly developed facility is located at 6600 Lancer Blvd. on the city’s east side and features a seven-acre truck parking and trailer storage area with 140 demarcated tractor trailer spaces, as well as a 2,000-square-foot common area office and lounge. Ty Bragg of Cavender & Hill represented the landlord, Texas-based real estate and logistics firm DryPort Capital, in the lease negotiations. Rob Burlingame of CBRE represented the tenant.