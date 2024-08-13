Tuesday, August 13, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
IndustrialLeasing ActivityTexas

US Foods Leases Space at 10-Acre Industrial Outdoor Storage Facility in East San Antonio

by Taylor Williams

SAN ANTONIO — U.S. Foods has signed a lease to occupy space at Riggy’s Foster Ridge, a 10-acre industrial outdoor storage (IOS) facility in San Antonio. The newly developed facility is located at 6600 Lancer Blvd. on the city’s east side and features a seven-acre truck parking and trailer storage area with 140 demarcated tractor trailer spaces, as well as a 2,000-square-foot common area office and lounge. Ty Bragg of Cavender & Hill represented the landlord, Texas-based real estate and logistics firm DryPort Capital, in the lease negotiations. Rob Burlingame of CBRE represented the tenant.

You may also like

American Landmark Buys 366-Unit Prose Eastgate Apartments in...

Partnership Acquires 299-Unit Apartment Community in West Dallas

Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of 231-Unit Multifamily...

Local Television Network to Open 50,000 SF Studio...

DXD Capital Completes 750-Unit Self-Storage Facility in Bristol,...

Cronheim Mortgage Arranges $14M for Self-Storage Conversion in...

Founders 3 Negotiates $6.6M Sale of Industrial Property...

PubMatic Signs 60,000 SF Office Lease in Manhattan’s...

DarwinPW Realty/CORFAC International Brokers Sale of 37,136 SF...