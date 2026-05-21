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13401-W-Sweetwater-Ave-Surprise-AZ
Located at 13401 W. Sweetwater Ave. in Surprise, Ariz., Building One at West Summit at Surprise features 453,960 square feet of industrial space.
AcquisitionsArizonaIndustrialWestern

US Merchants Buys 453,960 SF Industrial Facility in Surprise, Arizona

by Amy Works

SURPRISE, ARIZ. — US Merchants has purchased Building One at West Summit at Surprise from developer Mohr Capital for $63.9 million. Located at 13401 W. Sweetwater Ave., the 453,960-square-foot Building One features a clear height of 36 feet, LED lighting and a 2,951-square-foot speculative office suite. The fully air conditioned asset is served by 3,000 amps of expandable power, 60-foot speed bays, a 145-foot secured concrete truck court, 101 dock doors, four grade-level doors and the ability to park 368 cars and 144 trailers.

Completed in third-quarter 2024, West Summit at Surprise features two industrial buildings offering a total of 704,472 square feet, with the 250,512-square-foot Building Two located at 12600 N. Summit Way. The project is located within Summit Business Park, along the BNSF Railroad.

Anthony Lydon, John Lydon and Kelly Royle of JLL represented the seller, while Joey Sugar and John Grady of CBRE represented the buyer in transaction.

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