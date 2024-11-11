Monday, November 11, 2024
The building at 2 King Arthur Court in North Brunswick is located on the site of a former Johnson & Johnson office complex, which was razed by Silverman Group to make way for a modern manufacturing and distribution facility known as North Brunswick Logistics Center. The multi-building, 100-acre campus now features light manufacturing, distribution, office and warehouse operations, with Cornerstone Building Products serving as the anchor tenant and occupying more than 800,000 square feet.
US Pharma Lab Preleases 162,657 SF Industrial Building in North Brunswick, New Jersey

by Taylor Williams

NORTH BRUNSWICK, N.J. — US Pharma Lab has preleased a162,657-square-foot industrial building that is under construction in North Brunswick, about 40 miles southwest of Manhattan. The locally based provider of dietary supplement ingredients and products will occupy the entirety of the building at 2 King Arthur Court within the 100-acre North Brunswick Logistics Center, which is a redevelopment of the former Johnson & Johnson office campus. Delivery is slated for fall 2025. Michael Kimmel of KBC Advisors represented US Pharma Lab in the lease negotiations. Silverman Group owns North Brunswick Logistics Center.

