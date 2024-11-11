US Pharma Lab Preleases 162,657 SF Industrial Building in North Brunswick, New Jersey

NORTH BRUNSWICK, N.J. — US Pharma Lab has preleased a162,657-square-foot industrial building that is under construction in North Brunswick, about 40 miles southwest of Manhattan. The locally based provider of dietary supplement ingredients and products will occupy the entirety of the building at 2 King Arthur Court within the 100-acre North Brunswick Logistics Center, which is a redevelopment of the former Johnson & Johnson office campus. Delivery is slated for fall 2025. Michael Kimmel of KBC Advisors represented US Pharma Lab in the lease negotiations. Silverman Group owns North Brunswick Logistics Center.