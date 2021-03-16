US Retail Sales Decrease 3 Percent in February

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The U.S. Commerce Department has reported that retail sales decreased 3 percent in February, following a robust showing in January. According to CNBC, economists surveyed by Reuters expected February retail sales to only drop 0.5 percent in light of inclement weather around the country. The Commerce Department also revised January retail sales total up from 5.3 percent to 7.6 percent.

Nonstore retailers were up 25.9 percent from February 2020, while food services and drinking places were down 17 percent from a year ago. Overall retail sales were up 9.5 percent above this time last year.

Other types of businesses were also down in the month of February. Gas stations were down 3.5 percent, motor vehicle and parts dealers were down 4.2 percent, furniture and home stores were down 3.8 percent and electronics and appliance stores were down 1.9 percent.

According to The Wall Street Journal, February is typically a slow month for retailers as stores prepare for the spring season and Easter. The article also states that economists are forecasting for retail sales to be higher in the coming months because of warmer weather and stimulus checks. As part of the most recent stimulus package, some Americans have already received around $1,400 in stimulus money. Additionally, COVID-19 cases have hit a low, and President Joe Biden expects all Americans to be able to get the vaccine by May.