US Retail Sales Remain Static During April, But Economists Expect Strong Spending This Summer

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The U.S. Commerce Department reports that retail sales remained static in April, following a busy month of March with a revised increase of 10.7 percent (up from the 9.7 increase originally reported). The April retail sales were lower than what economists polled by Reuters predicted, which was that we would see an increase of 1 percent.

Retail sales were not completely static last month. In April, retail sales, not including sales from cars, gas, building materials and food services, decreased by 1.5 percent, but were up 43 percent from what it was in April 2020. The Wall Street Journal reports that a credit card and debit card tracker from Bank of America informed them that department stores spending decreased by 28 percent in the month of April from March. However, the restaurant and lodging industries fared well in the month of April as those sectors saw an increase in sales. Additionally, airlines saw a sales increase of 23 percent in April.

According to The Journal, economists expect months of savings and consumers’ desire to spend after months stuck inside during the pandemic to motivate people to spend more money in the next couple of months, especially as states across the country are lifting pandemic restrictions on businesses. Many are hoping that people will feel more at ease with COVID-19 as the vaccines roll out and millions of Americans become fully vaccinated. On Thursday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released a statement stating that there’s no longer a need for people who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 to wear a mask, even inside public places.