US Soccer to Relocate from Chicago to Atlanta, Build National Training Center

by John Nelson

ATLANTA — The U.S. Soccer Federation has announced plans to develop a National Training Center in Atlanta, relocating the organization’s headquarters from Chicago. The center will be utilized by all of the 27 U.S. Soccer National Teams. Philanthropist and owner of the Atlanta Falcons and Atlanta United Arthur Blank has contributed $50 million to support the development of the center. Part of the contribution will be dedicated to the construction of facilities for U.S. Soccer’s nine Extended National Teams (ENTs), particularly the Cerebral Palsy, Deaf and Power Soccer teams.

Support from the Arthur M. Blank Family Foundation will also provide community programming. Advised by Deloitte, J.T. Batson, CEO and secretary general of U.S. Soccer, is leading the search for a site in metro Atlanta. A final decision on the location for the development will be made in January.

