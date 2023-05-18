Thursday, May 18, 2023
Prospect Union Square in Somervillewill achieve LEED Gold certification, and 100 percent of the building’s energy needs will be supplied by renewable energy sources for at least a decade
US2 Begins Leasing 450-Unit Prospect Union Square Apartments in Somerville, Massachusetts

SOMERVILLE, MASS. — US2, a joint venture between Magellan Development, RAS Development LLC, Cypress Equity Investments and Affinius Capital, has begun leasing Prospect Union Square, a 450-unit apartment community located outside of Boston in Somerville. Designed by Howeler + Yoon, Prospect Union Square consists of a midrise building and a 25-story tower, both of which are situated within the USQ mixed-use development. Units come in studio, one- and two-bedroom floor plans and are furnished with stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops and individual washers and dryers. Amenities include a pool, fitness center, coworking lounge, game room, outdoor grilling and dining areas and a package locker system. Rents start at $2,460 per month for a studio apartment.

