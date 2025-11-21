USA Gymnastics to Open Training Center, Headquarters in Metro Indianapolis

NOBLESVILLE, IND. — USA Gymnastics will open its national office headquarters and Training & Wellness Center in Noblesville’s Innovation Mile district. Robert Hess, John Longshore, Stacy Davis and Ramya Gowda of Newmark represented the company in the two-year site selection process. The training center is expected to host National Team camps, competitions, coaching clinics and athlete wellness programs serving all gymnastics disciplines and thousands of athletes across the U.S.

The Innovation Mile is a 600-acre business and technology district that is currently home to The Arena at Innovation Mile, the home of the G-League affiliate team to the NBA’s Indiana Pacers, as well as facilities for Caterpillar and the Indiana Orthopedic Institute. Future plans call for a mix of life sciences, healthcare and advanced manufacturing uses in the surrounding area.