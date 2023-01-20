REBusinessOnline

USA Properties Breaks Ground on 147-Unit Affordable Housing Community in La Mesa, California

Posted on by in Affordable Housing, California, Development, Multifamily, Western

8181 Allison in La Mesa, Calif., will offer 147 affordable apartments to residents earning 30 percent to 70 percent of area median income.

LA MESA, CALIF. — USA Properties Fund has started construction of 8181 Allison, an affordable multifamily property located at 8181 Allison Ave. in La Mesa. Situated in La Mesa’s Downtown Village, 8181 Allison will be near restaurants, grocery stores and retail options, as well as City Hall and the La Mesa city library.

The 147-unit community is part of a public-private partnership that includes the California Housing Finance Agency (CalHFA), the City of La Mesa, KeyBank and WNC. KeyBank Community Development Lending and Investment provided a $42 million construction loan for the $67 million project.

8181 Allison will offer one- and two-bedroom, two-bath apartments for residents that earn 30 percent to 70 percent of the area median income. Apartments will feature energy-efficient appliances and light fixtures, ceiling fans and low-flow faucets, showers and toilets. Residents will also have access to social services, such as financial planning, job search assistance and stabilization.

The four-story apartment building will feature a community room with kitchen, fitness center, computer stations, Wi-Fi area, on-site laundry, outdoor courtyards, a spa and sky deck. The 117-space parking garage will include electric vehicle charging stations.

Completion is slated for late 2024.

