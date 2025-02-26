Wednesday, February 26, 2025
The-Crawford-Roseville-CA
The Crawford in Roseville, Calif., will offer 265 affordable apartments, a swimming pool, fitness center and community room.
CaliforniaDevelopmentMultifamilyWestern

USA Properties Fund Begins Construction of 265-Unit Affordable Housing Project in Roseville, California

by Amy Works

ROSEVILLE, CALIF. — USA Properties Fund has started construction on The Crawford, an affordable multifamily community in Roseville. Located at Fiddyment Road and Harvey Way, The Crawford will offer 265 one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments, with some available as early as fall 2026. Completion is slated for spring 2027. Community amenities will include a community room, fitness room, swimming pool and dog park. Additionally, residents will have access to LifeSTEPS, a social-services provider that offers numerous services for residents.

The Crawford residents must meet income requirements, earning 30 percent to 70 percent of the area median income of Placer County, Calif., about $35,370 to $82,530 per year for a four-year household.

The City of Roseville Housing Authority provided eight project-based vouchers, securing apartments for very low-income residents, for the project. Bank of America is the tax credit investor and construction lender, while Citi Community Capital is the permanent lender on the $112 million project. Safehold is the leaseholder of the property.

