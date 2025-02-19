Wednesday, February 19, 2025
Terracina at Whitney Ranch features 288 one-, two- and three-bedroom affordable apartments for Rocklin, Calif., residents.
USA Properties Fund Completes $104M Affordable Housing Community in Rocklin, California

by Amy Works

ROCKLIN, CALIF. — USA Properties Fund has completed Terracina at Whitney Ranch, an affordable housing property in Rocklin. USA Properties Fund developed the $104 million apartment community without local or state subsides, relying only on tax credits. Bank of America is the construction and tax credit lender on the project, while Citi Community Capital is the permanent lender.

Located at 801 University Ave., Terracina at Whitney Ranch offers 288 one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with energy-efficient appliances and light fixtures, ceiling fans and low-flow faucets, showers and toilets. Rents for one-bedroom units range from approximately $592 to $1,374 per month, based on household income, while three-bedroom apartments range from $781 to $2,007 per month. Apartments are reserved for residents who earn 30 percent to 70 percent of the median income for Placer County, Calif.

Onsite amenities include a 4,000-square-foot clubhouse with a community room, fitness room, swimming pool, courtyard with seating, tot-lot play area, a dog park and EV charging stations, as well as laundry facilities. Additionally, the community includes an outdoor fitness area with workout equipment.

