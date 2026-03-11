Wednesday, March 11, 2026
8181-Allison-La-Mesa-CA
Located in La Mesa, Calif., 8181 Allison features 147 affordable apartments.
USA Properties Fund Completes 147-Unit Affordable Housing Development in La Mesa, California

by Amy Works

LA MESA, CALIF. — USA Properties Fund has completed 8181 Allison, an affordable multifamily community in La Mesa’s Downtown Village. Located at 8181 Allison Ave., the five-story development offers 147 one- and two-bedroom units with energy-efficient appliances, ceiling fans, wood-plank flooring and either a balcony or patio. The apartments are designated for households earning 30 percent to 70 percent of the area median income for San Diego County.

Community amenities include a community room with a kitchen, fitness center, courtyard with barbecues, a rooftop deck, hot tub, onsite laundry and a dog wash. Additional amenities include a 108-space parking garage with two electric vehicle charging stations, as well as a range of social services for residents, including budget and financial planning to health-related talks from LifeSTEPS.

The community was approved for the California Housing Finance Agency (CalHFA)’s Mixed-Income Program. A public-private partnership with the City of La Mesa, CalHFA, WNC Inc. and KeyBank financed the $71.4 million development.

