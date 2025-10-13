USA Properties Fund, Northwest Housing Alternatives Open 92-Unit Affordable Housing Property in Metro Portland

GRESHAM, ORE. — USA Properties Fund and Northwest Housing Alternatives have completed Terracina Vista, an affordable housing community in Gresham, approximately 10 miles from downtown Portland. Located at 16503 E. Burnside St., Terracina Vista offers 92 one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments for residents earning less than 60 percent of the area median income.

Apartments feature energy-efficient appliances and lighting and low-flow faucets, showers and toilets. Community amenities include a community room, computer workstations, indoor bike storage, elevators and laundry facilities.

Funding for Terracina Vista was made possible by a private-public partnership with the City of Gresham, Oregon Housing and Community Services and Oregon Metro as subsidy lenders. WNC & Associates is the tax credit investor on the $43 million development. Capital One was the construction lender, with Citi Community Capital as the permanent lender.