Monday, October 13, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
Terracina-Vista-Gresham-OR
Located in Gresham, Ore., Terracina Vista features 92 affordable apartments, a community room, computer workstations, indoor bike storage and laundry facilities.
Affordable HousingDevelopmentMultifamilyOregonWestern

USA Properties Fund, Northwest Housing Alternatives Open 92-Unit Affordable Housing Property in Metro Portland

by Amy Works

GRESHAM, ORE. — USA Properties Fund and Northwest Housing Alternatives have completed Terracina Vista, an affordable housing community in Gresham, approximately 10 miles from downtown Portland. Located at 16503 E. Burnside St., Terracina Vista offers 92 one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments for residents earning less than 60 percent of the area median income.

Apartments feature energy-efficient appliances and lighting and low-flow faucets, showers and toilets. Community amenities include a community room, computer workstations, indoor bike storage, elevators and laundry facilities.

Funding for Terracina Vista was made possible by a private-public partnership with the City of Gresham, Oregon Housing and Community Services and Oregon Metro as subsidy lenders. WNC & Associates is the tax credit investor on the $43 million development. Capital One was the construction lender, with Citi Community Capital as the permanent lender.

You may also like

Tulfra Real Estate Completes 797-Unit Self-Storage Project in...

Continuum Brokers Sale of 270-Unit Continuing Care Retirement...

Ariel Property Advisors Arranges $24M Sale of Multifamily...

Pacific Development Partners Divests of 85,000 SF Office...

Kidder Mathews Arranges $13M Sale of Lindsay Square...

Avanath, BRIDGE Form Affordable Housing Property Management Company

Partnership Sells 36-Unit Parkway Apartments in Phoenix for...

Merchants Capital Arranges $70M in Construction Financing for...

eXp Commercial Brokers $1.5M Sale of Multifamily Property...