Wednesday, May 7, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
The-AJ-Sacramento-CA
Situated within Sacramento’s The Railyards, The A.J. features 345 apartments, a pool and spa, a sky lounge with a rooftop observation deck and more than 5,000 square feet of ground-level retail space.
CaliforniaDevelopmentMultifamilyWestern

USA Properties Fund Opens $130M Multifamily Community at The Railyards in Sacramento

by Amy Works

SACRAMENTO, CALIF. — USA Properties Fund, in partnership with LDK Ventures, has completed The A.J., a $130 million mixed-income apartment property within The Railyards in Sacramento. The apartment community is named after A.J. Stevens, a community leader and legendary Southern Pacific master mechanic who worked in The Railyards in the 1870s and 1880s. Stevens oversaw the building of Southern Pacific’s locomotives and retail cars in The Railyards. Today, The Railyards is an infill development that will include live entertainment, shops and restaurants, as well as a Kaiser Permanente medical center and a new soccer stadium for Sacramento Republic FC.

Located at 251 6th St., The A.J. features 345 apartments, including 69 affordable homes for residents earning 50 percent or less of the area median income, with stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, two-tone cabinets, ceiling fans, rainfall showerheads and walk-in closets. Ground-floor apartments feature stained concrete floors while units on the other four floors will feature carpet and wood-plank floors. Apartments will also feature smart-lock access, smart thermostats and the ability to check on deliveries and visitors from screens in the units.

Community amenities include a 24/7 fitness center; a sky lounge with a rooftop observation deck with fire tables, gas grills, dining areas and TVs; a pool and spa with private cabanas; a bike storage area with a repair station; a pet spa and wash area; a flexible workstation; and a secure parking garage with electric vehicle charging stations. Additionally, The A.J. offers more than 5,000 square feet of ground-level retail space.

The project received significant financial assistance from the City of Sacramento, the California Department of Housing and Community Development and the Sacramento Housing and Redevelopment Agency.

You may also like

Pinnacle Real Estate Advisors Brokers Sale of 60-Unit...

The Food Hall Co. Unveils Plans for 35,000...

JLL Negotiates Sale of 18,869 SF Medical Facility...

Hazen Enterprises Sells Medical Office Building in Tucson,...

Kaufman Hagan Commercial Real Estate Arranges Sale of...

International Paper to Build $260M Corrugated Box Plant...

NHI Acquires Six-Property Seniors Housing Portfolio in Nebraska...

LV Collective Breaks Ground on Two-Building Student Housing...

Darland Completes Construction of Office Remodel for DMSi...