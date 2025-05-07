USA Properties Fund Opens $130M Multifamily Community at The Railyards in Sacramento

SACRAMENTO, CALIF. — USA Properties Fund, in partnership with LDK Ventures, has completed The A.J., a $130 million mixed-income apartment property within The Railyards in Sacramento. The apartment community is named after A.J. Stevens, a community leader and legendary Southern Pacific master mechanic who worked in The Railyards in the 1870s and 1880s. Stevens oversaw the building of Southern Pacific’s locomotives and retail cars in The Railyards. Today, The Railyards is an infill development that will include live entertainment, shops and restaurants, as well as a Kaiser Permanente medical center and a new soccer stadium for Sacramento Republic FC.

Located at 251 6th St., The A.J. features 345 apartments, including 69 affordable homes for residents earning 50 percent or less of the area median income, with stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, two-tone cabinets, ceiling fans, rainfall showerheads and walk-in closets. Ground-floor apartments feature stained concrete floors while units on the other four floors will feature carpet and wood-plank floors. Apartments will also feature smart-lock access, smart thermostats and the ability to check on deliveries and visitors from screens in the units.

Community amenities include a 24/7 fitness center; a sky lounge with a rooftop observation deck with fire tables, gas grills, dining areas and TVs; a pool and spa with private cabanas; a bike storage area with a repair station; a pet spa and wash area; a flexible workstation; and a secure parking garage with electric vehicle charging stations. Additionally, The A.J. offers more than 5,000 square feet of ground-level retail space.

The project received significant financial assistance from the City of Sacramento, the California Department of Housing and Community Development and the Sacramento Housing and Redevelopment Agency.