USA Properties Fund, Pinyon Group Open $21M Affordable Age-Restricted Property in Carlsbad, California

CARLSBAD, CALIF. — Roseville, Calif.-based USA Properties Fund and Los Angeles-based The Pinyon Group have opened Vintage at Marja Acres, an affordable age-restricted community in Carlsbad. Located at 4660 Garden Hill Loop, Vintage at Marja Acres offers 47 apartments, a community room, wellness/health center and onsite laundry.

The one-bedroom apartments feature energy-efficient appliances and light fixtures, and low-flow faucets, showers and toilets. The units are designated for residents at least 55 years old who earn 30 percent to 60 percent of the area median income for San Diego County, Calif.

Vintage at Marja Acres is a public-private partnership that includes the City of Carlsbad, Riverside Charitable Corp. and WNC Inc. JPMorgan Chase is the construction and permanent lender for the $21 million project. IHP Capital Partners and KB Homes are also partners on the project, which is in infill community that is named after a former longtime nursery on the property.