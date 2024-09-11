Wednesday, September 11, 2024
Landing-Arroyo-Simi-Valley-CA
Located in Simi Valley, Calif., The Landing at Arroyo features 212 apartments, a swimming pool, spa, fitness center and co-working space.
AcquisitionsCaliforniaMultifamilyWestern

USA Properties Fund Sells Multifamily Community in Simi Valley, California for $95M

by Amy Works

SIMI VALLEY, CALIF. — USA Properties Funds has completed the disposition of The Landing at Arroyo, a multifamily property in the Los Angeles suburb of Simi Valley. A private multifamily investor purchased the 212-unit community for $95 million, or $448,113 per unit.

Kevin Green, Joseph Grabiec and Gregory Harris of Institutional Property Advisors (IPA), a division of Marcus & Millichap, represented the buyer and procured the buyer in the deal.

Built in 2022 on 10 acres, The Landing at Arroyo offers apartments spread across seven buildings, a swimming pool, spa, game room, fitness center, coworking space and central package lockers for deliveries. Apartments feature washers/dryers, stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops and designer plumbing and lighting fixtures.

