REBusinessOnline

USA Properties Fund Starts Construction of $32M Sage at Folsom Seniors Housing Property in California

Posted on by in Affordable Housing, California, Development, Multifamily, Seniors Housing, Western

Sage-Folsom-CA

Located in Folsom, Calif., Sage at Folsom features 111 units for residents age 55 years or older.

FOLSOM, CALIF. — USA Properties Fund has started construction on Sage at Folsom, located approximately 25 miles east of Sacramento in Folsom.

Sage at Folsom will offer affordable housing for residents 55 years and older earning between 30 and 80 percent of area median income — approximately $19,150 to $51,000 per year. Rents will range from $450 to $1,300.

The 111-unit community is a few blocks from Folsom Lake College, healthcare providers, grocery stores and several large shopping centers, including Broadstone Plaza and the Palladio Shopping Center.

Construction of the $32 million development is scheduled for completion in first-quarter 2023. Bank of America and the City of Folsom are investment partners on the project.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Dec
15
LeaseCon/TurnCon 2021: Helping Student Housing Operators Navigate the Challenges of Leasing and Turn
Jan
20
THE Inland Empire Commercial Real Estate Conference 2022


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  