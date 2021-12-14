USA Properties Fund Starts Construction of $32M Sage at Folsom Seniors Housing Property in California

Located in Folsom, Calif., Sage at Folsom features 111 units for residents age 55 years or older.

FOLSOM, CALIF. — USA Properties Fund has started construction on Sage at Folsom, located approximately 25 miles east of Sacramento in Folsom.

Sage at Folsom will offer affordable housing for residents 55 years and older earning between 30 and 80 percent of area median income — approximately $19,150 to $51,000 per year. Rents will range from $450 to $1,300.

The 111-unit community is a few blocks from Folsom Lake College, healthcare providers, grocery stores and several large shopping centers, including Broadstone Plaza and the Palladio Shopping Center.

Construction of the $32 million development is scheduled for completion in first-quarter 2023. Bank of America and the City of Folsom are investment partners on the project.