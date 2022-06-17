USA Properties Fund Starts Construction of Terracina at Whitney Ranch Affordable Housing Community in Rocklin, California

Located in Rocklin, Calif., Terracina at Whitney Ranch will feature 288 apartments, a clubhouse with a community room and fitness center, a swimming pool, courtyard with seating, a tot-lot play area and laundry facilities.

ROCKLIN, CALIF. — Roseville-based USA Properties Fund has started construction of Terracina at Whitney Ranch, an affordable multifamily property in Rocklin. Completion is slated for late 2024.

Situated between University Avenue and Wildcat Boulevard, Terracina at Whitney Ranch will feature 288 apartments in a mix of one-, two- and three-bedroom layouts. Units will offer energy-efficient appliance, light fixtures and ceiling fans, as well as low-flow faucets, showers and toilets.

One-bedroom apartment rents are projected to be $515 to $1,275 per month, while two-bedroom apartments will lease for $606 to $1,518 per month and three-bedroom units will rent for $687 and $1,741 per month.

Community amenities will include a 4,000-square-foot clubhouse with a community room and fitness room, a swimming pool, courtyard with seating, a tot-lot play area and laundry facilities.