USA Properties Fund Starts Construction on Terracina at Wildhawk Affordable Housing Community in Sacramento

SACRAMENTO, CALIF. — USA Properties Fund has started construction on Terracina at Wildhawk, an affordable housing community located at 9750 Gerber Road in Sacramento. Terracina at Wildhawk will offer 145 one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments, with completion slated for summer 2026. Residents must meet income requirements, earning 30 percent to 70 percent of the median income for Sacramento County.

Apartments will feature energy-efficient appliances and light fixtures, ceiling fans and low-flow faucets, showers and toilets. Amenities will include a community room, fitness center, swimming pool, dog park and EV (electric vehicle) charging stations. The property will also feature a $3.3 million photovoltaic solar system that will help offset electrical use for residents.

Terracina at Wildhawk will include LifeSTEPS, a social services provider that offers a range of services for residents from health living and financial planning classes to programs for children.

The $67.9 million development is being funded by a public-private partnership that includes the Sacramento Housing and Redevelopment Agency (SHRA), Sacramento County, JPMorgan Chase and WNC Inc. Sacramento County contributed $1.5 million to offset impact fees for the project, and SHRA provided a $9.2 million loan and bond issuance.