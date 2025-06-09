Monday, June 9, 2025
Slated to open in summer 2026, Terracina at Wildhawk will bring 145 affordable apartments to the Sacramento, Calif., area.
USA Properties Fund Starts Construction on Terracina at Wildhawk Affordable Housing Community in Sacramento

by Amy Works

SACRAMENTO, CALIF. — USA Properties Fund has started construction on Terracina at Wildhawk, an affordable housing community located at 9750 Gerber Road in Sacramento. Terracina at Wildhawk will offer 145 one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments, with completion slated for summer 2026. Residents must meet income requirements, earning 30 percent to 70 percent of the median income for Sacramento County.

Apartments will feature energy-efficient appliances and light fixtures, ceiling fans and low-flow faucets, showers and toilets. Amenities will include a community room, fitness center, swimming pool, dog park and EV (electric vehicle) charging stations. The property will also feature a $3.3 million photovoltaic solar system that will help offset electrical use for residents.

Terracina at Wildhawk will include LifeSTEPS, a social services provider that offers a range of services for residents from health living and financial planning classes to programs for children.

The $67.9 million development is being funded by a public-private partnership that includes the Sacramento Housing and Redevelopment Agency (SHRA), Sacramento County, JPMorgan Chase and WNC Inc. Sacramento County contributed $1.5 million to offset impact fees for the project, and SHRA provided a $9.2 million loan and bond issuance.

