USA Properties, Riverside Charitable Corp. Start Construction of 166-Unit The Orion Affordable Seniors Housing Project in Orange, California

ORANGE, CALIF. — USA Properties Fund and Riverside Charitable Corp. have started construction of The Orion, an affordable seniors housing community in Orange.

Located at 1800 E. La Veta Ave., The Orion will offer 166 affordable one- and two-bedroom apartments with energy-efficient appliances, lighting insulations and windows, as well as low-flow faucets, shower and toilets. Additionally, some apartments will include a balcony.

Community amenities will include a clubroom, dog park, fitness center, computer workstations, a community garden with some elevated planters, a courtyard and shaded patio, and secured parking. Residents will also have access to LifeSTEPS, a social-services provider.

The Orion will be available to seniors age 62 years and older who earn 30 percent to 70 percent of the area median income for Orange County. USA Properties Fund will manage the community.

The City of Orange, County of Orange and Orange County Housing Finance Trust provided financial support for the $64 million project. The California Tax Credit Allocation Committee awarded bond funding for the development. Bank of America offered construction and tax credit equity financing, while Citibank served as the permanent lender.