USA Properties Starts Construction of 164-Unit College Creek Affordable Community in Santa Rosa, California

College Creek in Santa Rosa, Calif., will feature 164 apartments available for residents with a range of income levels.

SANTA ROSA, CALIF. — USA Properties Fund has started construction of College Creek, an affordable multifamily community for a range of income levels in Santa Rosa. Completion is slated for fall 2023.

Located at 2150 W. College Ave., the 164-unit property is close to downtown Santa Rosa, large shopping centers, healthcare providers and several schools. The community will be available for low-income residents that meet an expanded range of income limits established by the Tax Credit Allocation Committee. Renters earning 30 percent to 70 percent of the area’s median income could quality for residence at College Creek.

The community, which will feature a four-story building and two three-story buildings, will offer a community room with computer workstations, fitness room, swimming pool, tot lot and onsite laundry facilities. Apartments will feature energy-efficient appliances and light fixtures, ceiling fans and low-flow faucets, showers and toilets.

USA Properties worked closely with the community, including the City of Santa Rosa and Sonoma County, on the project, which has been in the planning stages for several years.