Terracina at Westpark in Roseville, Calif., will feature 284 one-, two- and three-bedroom affordable apartments, a community room, courtyard area with play equipment, computer workstations and almost 500 parking spaces.
USA Properties Starts Construction of 284-Unit Terracina at Westpark Affordable Community in Roseville, California

by Amy Works

ROSEVILLE, CALIF. — USA Properties Fund has started construction on Terracina at Westpark, an affordable multifamily community in Roseville, a suburb northeast of Sacramento.

Located at 3440 Westbrook Blvd. and 1040 Lower Bank Drive, Terracina at Westpark will offer 284 one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments; a community room; courtyard area with play equipment; computer workstations; and almost 500 parking spaces. The community will feature 71 three-bedroom units, 97 one-bedroom units and 116 two-bedroom units.

Terracina at Westpark’s apartments will be available to residents earning 30 to 70 percent of the area median income for Placer County, about $25,740 for a two-person household to $81,060 per year for a five-person household.

WNC & Associates is the tax credit investor for the $119.2 million project. JPMorgan Chase & Co. is the construction and permanent lender on the project.

