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AcquisitionsCaliforniaMultifamilyWestern

USA Properties, Strand Financial Sell 293-Unit Talavera Multifamily Community in Folsom, California

by Amy Works

FOLSOM, CALIF. — USA Properties and Strand Financial has sold Talavera, a 293-unit apartment property in Folsom, located outside of Sacramento. New York-based Sentinel Real Estate acquired the property for an undisclosed price. Marc Ross, Eli Hanacek, Joe McNamara and Claire Holt of CBRE represented the sellers in the deal. According to CBRE, Talavera is the first property to become available in the Folsom submarket in four years.

Located at 1550 Broadstone Parkway, the four-building community features studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments. The elevator-served property also offers a pool, hot tub, courtyard, fitness center, package lockers, pet spa, EV charging stations, fire pits, resident garages, 506 parking spaces and a DIY (do it yourself) workshop.

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